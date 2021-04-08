US resumes economic and humanitarian aid for Palestinians

The Government of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Wednesday the resumption of humanitarian, economic and development aid for Palestinians, after it was held back during the previous Donald Trump Administration (2017-2021).

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, also reported in a statement the reactivation of the US endorsement of UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees programs (UNRWA) not only in Gaza and the West Bank, but also in countries where it serves displaced people such as Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.

Specifically, the US Executive will allocate 150 million dollars in humanitarian aid for UNRWA; 75 million dollars for assistance to Gaza and the West Bank; and 10 million for peacebuilding programs, which it will channel through its Agency for International Development (USAID).

Blinken explained that all these funds are in addition to the 15 million dollars that the Biden Administration announced in February for support the Palestinians during the pandemic of covid-19 and face food insecurity in the area.

“The US is deeply committed to ensuring that our collaboration with UNRWA promotes neutrality, accountability and transparency “, Blinken said.

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict

The Foreign Minister stressed that the foreign aid that his country is going to allocate to the Palestinians “serves the important interests and values ​​of the United States.”

“Provides vital relief to those most in need, fosters economic development and supports understanding between Israelis and Palestinians, security coordination and stability, “he listed.

Blinken further urged move towards an exit for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the two-state solution.

That approach from the Biden Executive contrasts with that of Trump, which focused its strategy for the Middle East on measures and proposals that were frontally rejected by the Palestinian authorities, and which included historical agreements between Arab countries and Israel, that have changed the regional paradigm of the conflict.

The decisions of the previous US Government led the Palestinian Authority to break relations with Washington, especially as a result of the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel against the international consensus.

The Biden Executive has already made it clear on numerous occasions that he wants to repair those relationships and that he is committed to a two state solution, in line with what the majority of the international community defends.