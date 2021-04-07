US restores aid to Palestinians with announcement of $ 235 million delivery

The United States reported on Wednesday the restoration of aid to the Palestinians suspended during the term of former President Donald Trump, with the announcement of a delivery of 235 million dollars, a decision that caused the “disappointment” of its ally Israel.

The administration of President Joe Biden said that Washington will once again make contributions to the United Nations agency that deals with Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), with a contribution of 150 million dollars.

The United States will also provide $ 75 million in economic and development assistance to Gaza and the West Bank, in addition to $ 10 million for peace efforts.

“US foreign aid to the Palestinian people serves important American interests and values. It provides critical relief to those most in need, fosters economic development and supports understanding between Israelis and Palestinians, the coordination of security and stability, “said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement.

The funds are in addition to the 15 million dollars previously announced by the United States for the fight against the covid of the Palestinians amid criticism received by Israel, which is a leader in vaccinating its citizens, but has not extended its efforts to the occupied territories.

Tel Aviv, which argues that immunization is the responsibility of the Palestinian Authority, also showed its dissatisfaction with the new measure adopted by the United States.

“I have voiced my disappointment and objection to the decision to renew UNRWA funding without first ensuring that certain reforms, including stopping incitement and removing anti-Semitic content from its educational curriculum, are carried out,” stated Ambassador Gilad Erdan it’s a statement.

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees had the United States as its largest donor for a time, but has faced a deficit since Trump withdrew the funds in 2018 on the grounds that refugees, some in camps for generations, must be relocated. .

The agency explained that their needs have increased due to the crisis generated by the COVID, in addition to the difficulties faced by Palestinians living in a war-ravaged Syria, in turbulent Lebanon and Jordan.

UNRWA said it started 2021 facing obligations of $ 75 million from the last financial year and that its annual deficit should reach $ 200 million this year.

The Biden administration has been restoring relations and supporting the Palestinians, although it has not revealed any new peace initiatives to resolve this historic conflict.

Shortly after the Democratic president took office in late January, the United States said it would reopen the Palestinian Liberation Organization liaison office closed by Trump.

Source AFP