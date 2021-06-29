US Requires Reporting of Assisted Driving Car Accidents

Tesla and other automakers with assisted driving systems must report any serious accidents to authorities, according to a safety order issued Tuesday.

Manufacturers will have 24 hours to report any incident involving victims, under the new policy.

The rule also applies to cases involving an injury requiring medical attention, a towed vehicle, the deployment of an airbag, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

“By mandating crash reporting, the agency will have access to critical data that will help quickly resolve safety issues that these automated systems could generate,” said Acting Administrator Steven Cliff.

“The data collection will help build public confidence that the federal government is closely monitoring the safety of automated vehicles,” he added.

After several incidents, security experts claimed to regulate systems such as automatic driving.

Lawsuits spiked in April after the fatal crash of a Tesla that police say had no driver. The company said the autopilot was not related to that accident and believes there was certainly a person behind the wheel.

Tesla’s technology also garnered unwanted publicity from Consumer Reports magazine examiners who demonstrated how you can “cheat” with Tesla’s “Autopilot” by driving the vehicle with no one behind the wheel.

On its website, Tesla said that despite its name, the “Autopilot” requires a human driver.

An NGO that cares about car safety welcomed the measure announced by the authorities. He argued that the accident reports will allow “monitoring of technologies that are being tested on US routes with little surveillance due to minimal data collection.