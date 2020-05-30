The entire Minnesota National Guard was activated for the first time since World War II, after four nights of sometimes violent protests that spread to other American cities, after the death of a black man by a white Minneapolis police officer, who knelt down on your neck.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the detachment was necessary because participants in the acts were using protests over George Floyd’s death to spread chaos and that he expected Saturday night’s demonstrations to be the most ferocious so far.

From Minneapolis to New York, Atlanta and Washington, protesters clashed with police on Friday night, in a growing wave of anger over police treatment of minorities.

“We are being attacked,” Walz said at a news conference. “Order needs to be restored. We are going to use all our strength of kindness and justice to ensure that this ends.”

He said he believed that a “tightly controlled” group of outside agitators, some white supremacists and drug cartels were to blame for the violence in Minneapolis, but did not elaborate when asked by reporters. He said that up to 80% of prisoners were from outside the state.

Minnesota National Guard general Jon Jensen said that all state guards had been activated and that 2,500 of them would be deployed by noon. “It means that we put everything we have”.

The demonstrations entered their fourth night, although prosecutors announced on Friday that the filmed policeman kneeling on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, had been arrested on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Three other policemen have been fired and are being investigated in connection with Monday’s incident, which has rekindled the anger that civil rights activists say has long been simmering in Minneapolis and cities across the country because of the system’s rational bias. US criminal justice system.

