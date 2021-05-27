US Republicans increase their infrastructure plan but remain far from Biden’s

Republican senators presented their counterproposal for an infrastructure plan to US President Joe Biden on Thursday, which they raised to about a trillion dollars, an amount far removed from the Democratic president’s project.

The White House cut its plan by $ 600 billion on May 21, to $ 1.7 trillion, to win the support of Republican senators.

The latter then rejected that proposal, lamenting the persistence of “important differences”, and promised to work on a counter offer.

“Today we have a $ 928 billion eight-year plan that focuses on the core of infrastructure,” Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito announced Thursday.

“This is a serious attempt to reach an agreement between Republicans and Democrats,” he said. However, their positions are still very remote.

Republicans want to limit infrastructure to its traditional definition: bridges, highways, airports, etc., adding, like the Democrats, high-speed internet service.

But Biden’s plan goes further, including financing home health aides for the elderly, hospitals for veterans, building schools and developing electric vehicles.

The opposition rejected it again on Thursday. “We just believe that these programs should be the subject of separate bills,” Republican senators wrote to Biden.

They also ruled out any possibility of financing the project through a tax hike, opposing the president’s plan to raise corporate tax from 21% to 28%.

Accepting this last measure would mean reversing the great tax reform approved under the presidency of former Republican President Donald Trump. An insurmountable red line, they insist.

Instead, they proposed to finance their plan in part with funds already released for the fight against covid-19 and that, according to them, have not been used.

Biden presented his grand plan (“American Jobs Plan”) in late March, arguing that it would create millions of jobs, stand up to China and fight climate change.

Democrats hoped to hold a first vote on the bill in the House in early July, but slow negotiations could postpone that deadline.

With information from AFP