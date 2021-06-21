US Representative for North Korea offers “where and when” meeting

The special representative of the United States for North Korea, Sung Kim, offered this Monday to the isolated communist regime a meeting “where and when and without preconditions.”

His offer comes just three days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un assured that his country must prepare for “dialogue and confrontation” in its relationship with the United States.

It was the regime’s first reaction to the new approach formulated by the Joe Biden administration, which promised a “practical and calibrated approach”, especially on the diplomatic front, to persuade impoverished North Korea to abandon its nuclear and ballistic program.

“We remain confident that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) will respond positively to our approach and our offer to meet where and when, without preconditions,” said the US representative, mentioning the official name of North Korea, during a visit. five days to South Korea.

Last week, the North Korean leader acknowledged that the food situation was “tense” and state broadcaster KCTV reported on Sunday that Kim and other senior officials had discussed “emergency measures” to alleviate the “current food crisis.”

The famine in North Korea, with a dying agricultural sector, was compounded by self-imposed isolation in the country to prevent the entry of the coronavirus and declining trade with China, its main economic sustenance.

The US representative called on all the countries of the UN Security Council, including China, to fully implement the resolutions of this body against North Korea, especially limiting imports and exports, to “address the threat that looms over the international community. the DPRK ”.

