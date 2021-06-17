US reopens asylum for victims of sexist or gang violence

The decision made by the Department of Justice is in line with the new policy of the Government of Joe Biden.

USA. Authorities Americans reported that asylum seekers who are victims of sexist or gang violence will have a chance to win their cases.

This happens after the US Attorney General, Merrick Garland, annulled two barriers filed by the Donald Trump Administration (2017-2021).

Garland’s decision to annul the decisions in the cases known as “Matter AB” and “Matter of LEA” restores the possibility of protection asylum for women fleeing sexist violence. They also support victims of gang violence.

In addition, it restores the option of asylum for the relatives of a victim of violence by belonging to a “particular social group”.

The decision made by the Department of Justice is in line with the new policy of the Government of Joe biden. He signed an executive order in February instructing his administration to rewrite the asylum rules.

Garland’s move today, reversing the failures of his predecessors Jeff Sessions and William Barr, has been hailed by immigrant advocates as a crucial step to restore the asylum process hard hit by the previous administration.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, counselor of the American Immigration Council, valued in a Twitter message the determination of reverse decisions on these two cases.

“It is the first important step in restoring asylum law to what it was before Sessions and Barr.”

Cases in previous years

In 2018, Sessions reversed the decision of an immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) in the “Matter of AB” case. Therefore, a Salvadoran woman was granted political asylum due to her years as a victim of domestic violence.

A similar action was taken by former prosecutor Barr in 2019 when determining that the relatives of a victim of violence cannot apply for asylum as a “particular social group”.

Barr overturned the “Matter of LEA” ruling, in which a Mexican citizen obtained asylum after his father received threats from a drug cartel.

