The US government issued a travel alert for pirates in the Gulf of Mexico (Photo: FLICKR.COM/PETROLEOSMEXICANOS / Cuartoscuro)

In the midst of a health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, the United States government updated the travel alert for Mexico in which it asks its citizens and officials not to travel to 5 entities in Mexico and reconsider the displacement of 11 more.

On this occasion, the State Department, through its embassy, ​​warns that organized crime groups attack and steal commercial ships, oil platforms and supply ships, in the Bay of Campeche.

« Violent crime such as: homicide, kidnapping, theft of vehicles and theft, is widespread throughout the country. It is now known that armed criminal groups have attacked and docked commercial ships, oil platforms, and oil ships in Campeche Bay and in the southern areas of the Gulf of Mexico, ”the report warns.

Although there are no travel restrictions for officials from that country in the entity, which includes tourist areas in the cities of Campeche, Calakmul and Edzna.

Piracy in Mexico (Photo: Steve Allen)

The Maritime Administration of the United States government reported on its portal that at least 20 fishing boats and 35 oil platforms and supply vessels have been the target of pirates and armed thieves since January 2018 in the area. « At least five of these attacks occurred in April 2020. »

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office a year and a half ago promising to reduce the high levels of violence related to organized crime that plagues the country. However, homicides hit a new record last year and have remained high this year.

The North American embassy reported that the Travel Alert for Mexico remains at level 2, which means “exercise greater caution.” However, they are: Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas, which have level 4, where they ask not to travel. due to the high levels of insecurity.

The travel alert includes the global health advisory, which calls for avoiding all international travel due to the global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The levels of violence related to organized crime in the country continue to be high (Photo: Special)

He notes that in countries where commercial exit options remain available, such as Mexico, U.S. citizens living in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to stay abroad for an indefinite period. .

The United States government issued a travel alert for the coronavirus, warning that there is « increased risk of COVID-19 infection in a cruise environment. »

« American citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health problems, should not cruise. »

In a statement, the Trump administration explains that in order to curb the spread of COVID-19, many countries have put in place strict detection procedures that have denied ships entry rights to ports and have prevented ships from entering. passengers disembark. In some cases, local authorities have allowed disembarkation, but have subjected passengers to local quarantine procedures.

Information in development