US removes Switzerland and Vietnam from list of countries that manipulate their currencies

The Treasury Department reversed on Friday a decision by the Donald Trump government that considered Switzerland and Vietnam as currency manipulative countries for commercial purposes, stating that “there is not enough evidence” to make this accusation.

Taiwan, meanwhile, was added to a list of countries under surveillance, but without labeling it as a country that manipulates its currency, according to a semi-annual report sent to Congress.

China remained on the watch list, having been removed from the list of currency manipulators in January 2020, just before then-President Trump signed a trade pact with Beijing in the midst of his “trade war” with the Asian giant. .

Beijing is a common suspect in this report and in this issue the Treasury urged China to “improve transparency regarding its intervention activities in the foreign exchange market” and its policies.

Congress requires the report to identify countries that may be actively trying to hold their currencies weaker against the dollar, making their exports cheaper and goods arriving from the United States more expensive.

However, any designation in this report is largely symbolic and does not imply sanctions.

“The Treasury is working tirelessly to confront efforts by foreign economies to artificially manipulate the values ​​of their currencies, putting American workers at an unfair disadvantage,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement. .

On the list of countries under watch are Japan, South Korea, Germany, Italy, India, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, as well as Ireland and Mexico, which were added in December.