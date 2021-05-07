US releases first group of thousands of genetically modified mosquitoes to stop dengue fever

The first 100,000 genetically modified mosquitoes will be released this week in Florida.

After receiving local approval to start operating in 2021, the first batch of 100,000 genetically modified mosquitoes will be released in Monroe County, located in the area of ​​the Florida Keys, an area of ​​archipelagos and swamps 24 kilometers from Miami, in the southeastern United States.

The initiative consists of the release of different lots to reach a total of 750 million male mosquitoes designed by the British company Oxitec, whose main function will be to mate with Aedes aegypti females, with the intention of reducing the number of insects of this species and thereby reducing the diseases associated with it.

To achieve this, these mosquitoes were genetically added a protein that causes irreversible damage to female offspring and leads them to death before they reach the necessary maturity to start stinging.

Aedes aegypti is the mosquito species considered the main vector of diseases such as Zika, Chikungunya and dengue by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Because humans get these diseases from infected female mosquito bites (the males do not sting, as they feed on nectars and excrement), it is considered that controlling the population of female Aedes aegypti is effective in reducing the transmission of these infections.

Also known as the yellow fever mosquito, this arthropod inhabits the tropics around the globe and its life span extends from two weeks to a month.

It is estimated that female mosquitoes can lay up to a thousand eggs throughout its life, hence limiting the number of new specimens is considered an alternative to curb new outbreaks of Zika, chikungunya, yellow fever and dengue in the world.

Genetically modified mosquitoes known with the code OX5034, were approved in June 2020 by the United States Environmental Protection Agency; However, the project had been in suspense for more than a decade, due to pressure from opponents led by environmental groups and neighbors who consider genetically modified mosquitoes a risk to the balance of the ecosystem.

Despite the fact that Oxitec assures that in field tests previously carried out in Brazil and Panama it was proven that the measure is effective (it can reduce mosquito presence by up to 95%) and safe, the groups called for a reconsideration of the local approval of this initiative due to the fear that after their introduction, these mosquitoes will produce a insecticide resistant hybrid and of unknown characteristics, in addition to affect the food chain on which other animals in the region depend.

