WASHINGTON (AP) – In a small first step toward reviving the country, the government of President Donald Trump issued new guidelines on Wednesday for essential workers who have been exposed to COVID-19 to return to their jobs if they do not show symptoms of infection with coronavirus.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), announced at the White House that essential workers, such as health professionals and the food supply sector, who If you have been within 6 feet (1.8 meters) of a person known or suspected to be carrying the virus, you may return to work under certain circumstances if you have no symptoms.

The new guidelines were announced as the nation records the death of more than 14,000 people from the virus and copes with a devastated economy and a coast-to-coast medical crisis. Health experts continue to ask Americans to practice social distancing and avoid resuming their usual activities. But at the same time, they are preparing for the moment when the most serious coronavirus threat is behind us.

Trump said that while he knows workers are “freaking out” at home, he can’t predict when the threat from the virus will fade.

“The numbers are changing and are changing rapidly, and we will soon be above that curve. We will be above and we will be heading in the right direction, “he said of the pandemic, which he referred to as” this evil beast. “

“I can’t give you a date,” added Trump, who noted that cases could shrink and again “start going up if we’re not careful.”

At a certain point, he said during his daily report, the guidelines for social distancing will disappear and people will be able to be next to each other at sporting events. “We hope that at a certain point we will return to what we had,” he clarified.

Physician Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert, said that if current guidelines asking people for social distancing until the end of April are successful in slowing the spread of the virus, more relaxed recommendations could be made.

He said the White House working group was trying to fit public health concerns with practical measures that need to be implemented once the guidelines are finalized for 30 days at the end of the month, so that the country can “safely and carefully move toward a certain kind of normality. “

In case things start to return to normal by the end of the year, Americans will still need to wash their hands frequently, prevent sick children from going to school, and people with fever report to work, Fauci said during a Internet interview with the editor of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

People shouldn’t shake hands again either, Fauci said, somewhat jokingly.

“It sounds a little crazy, but it is what it should be,” he said. “Until we get to a point where we know the population is protected” with a vaccine.

