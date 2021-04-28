US rejects Israel applying “apartheid” against Palestinians

April 28, 2021

The United States on Wednesday disagreed with Human Rights Watch’s (HRW) accusation that Israel applied “apartheid” against Palestinians, but said it was committed to condemning the abuses.

“It is not the view of this administration that Israel’s actions constitute apartheid,” said a State Department spokesman.

However, Joe Biden’s administration official noted that he would not “offer public evaluations of reports from outside groups,” a departure from Republican Donald Trump’s administration, which loudly rebuked advocacy groups that criticized traditional ally Israel. .

In this regard, he renewed a call to both Israel and the Palestinians to “refrain from unilateral actions that exacerbate tensions”, including the installation of settlements and incitement to violence.

In its report on Tuesday, HRW said that Israel is “committing crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution”, noting that the Hebrew state had a “general” policy to “maintain the dominance of Israeli Jews over Palestinians.”

Israel, which faces an investigation in the International Criminal Court, which the United States opposes, denounced the report and accused the New York-based group of having an anti-Israel agenda.

