US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rebuked China on Friday for its proposed national security legislation for Hong Kong, calling it arbitrary and disastrous, and saying it could impact the United States’ favorable treatment. to the territory.

“The United States rejects the … proposal to unilaterally and arbitrarily impose national security legislation on Hong Kong,” Pompeo said in a statement.

“The United States strongly urges Beijing to reevaluate its disastrous proposal, comply with its international obligations and respect Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy, democratic institutions and civil liberties, which are essential to preserve its special status under US law” .

The statement by the top US diplomat went further than Thursday’s State Department alert to China, and showed how quickly the world responded to the news that China is determined to impose new security legislation. to Hong Kong, despite last year’s pro-democracy protests in the territory.

The US “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act”, passed by President Donald Trump last year, requires the State Department to certify at least annually that Hong Kong maintains sufficient autonomy to justify favorable US trade terms that help it maintain its position as a global financial center.

“Any decision that interferes with Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms, as guaranteed in the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law, would inevitably impact our assessment of the One Country, Two Systems and the territory’s status,” he said. Pompeo.

