US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that "there is a tremendous amount of evidence" that the Covid-19 originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

“China did everything possible to ensure that the world did not find out in time. It was a classic communist disinformation effort,” said Pompeo.

Mike Pompeo reiterates what Trump said in the sense that the Covid-19 came out of a Chinese laboratory. Photo: Reforma

During an interview with ABC, the official reiterated that the information collected so far indicates that the virus may have come from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the first focus of the outbreak last December.

US intelligence authorities have claimed in a document that the Xi Jinping government deliberately concealed evidence of the initial outbreak.

These assertions, they point out, are based on the silence by officers of doctors, the blockade of Wuhan to international organizations and the refusal by China that the virus could be transmitted from person to person, something that they confirmed until January 20. .

Meanwhile, alarms in the US due to lack of precautions

The White House coordinator for the fight against the coronavirus described as “extremely worrying” that people did not wear masks or keep their distance when she protested the confinement measures in Michigan and other states.

Dr. Deborah Birx responded in this way to the hundreds of protesters who gathered last week in front of the Michigan legislature demanding that businesses be reopened.

In the “Fox News Sunday” program, the expert indicated that people “will feel guilty for the rest of their lives” if they contract the disease or pass it on to family members.

“We have to protect ourselves while we can express our discontent,” said Birx.

