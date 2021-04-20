US regulators investigate potential Tesla driverless car accident

Two U.S. transportation regulators announced Monday that they will investigate a deadly traffic accident involving a Tesla vehicle in which no one was apparently behind the wheel.

The car was speeding when it hit a tree Saturday night in Spring, Texas, near Houston. The vehicle, which was completely destroyed, caught fire, killing two men, police said.

The initial investigation determined that no one was in the driver’s seat of the car, Harris County Sheriff Mark Herman told local media.

One of the victims appeared in the passenger seat and the other in the rear.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that it “immediately activated a special accident investigation team to investigate the crash.”

“We are actively engaged with the local police and with Tesla to learn more details of the accident and we will take the appropriate steps when we have more information,” the agency said in a message to AFP.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said, for its part, on Twitter that it had sent two investigators to the scene, who “will focus on the operation of the vehicle and the fire after the crash.”

As of Sunday, local investigators had not been able to determine if the driver’s seat airbag had actually deployed, or if the vehicle’s driver assistance system was active at the time of the crash.

The circumstances of the accident caused many reactions on social networks, reviving the debate about the semi-automatic benefits already offered by Teslas, such as the “Autopilot” software, which allows them to park themselves or navigate the road.

An even more expensive version called “FSD” can also be purchased for “full autonomous driving”, although the driver is not allowed to let go of the wheel.

“The data collected so far shows that the Autopilot was not activated and that this car had not bought the FSD,” explained Tesla boss Elon Musk this Monday on Twitter.

“In addition, the standard autopilot would need lanes to operate, and this street did not have,” he added in response to a Wall Street Journal article that cited several road safety experts expressing concern about the risks of these new features.