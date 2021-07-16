US regulator orders 9,300 Boeing 737 review for possible switch failures

. Latam Videos

Tired of waiting for action, Miami Cubans lash out at politicians

Miami, Jul 15 (. News) .- With the slogan “If Cuba is on the street, Miami is too”, the Cubans of South Florida have mobilized in support of those who protest on the island in demonstrations that have resulted in a strong questioning of politicians, from which not even the Cuban-American Republicans are spared. The mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, paid this Thursday for the anger of Cubans in Miami who, as they have openly expressed, feel that the politicians who court them so much at election time have “turned their backs” on them now that they need them to Help the Cubans on the island to get rid of “tyranny.” A group from the #SOSCuba movement, dressed in red-stained white T-shirts, “assaulted” Suárez at the entrance of his office and blamed him for the City Council organizing a concert this Wednesday at the Versailles restaurant when “Cuba is in mourning.” . “ASSAULT” ON THE MAYOR Surrounded by people with switched phones who were broadcasting what was happening, the actress Zajaris Fernández harshly questioned Suárez about the plans he has to help Cubans who face “unarmed and without food” a dictatorship of 62 years that he has ordered to fight them. The mayor responded by raising his voice that he is the “only one” who has said that the solution is a “military intervention.” Since the social outbreak in Cuba on July 11, “intervention” is together with “freedom” the words that Cubans in Miami sing the most in their demonstrations in support of their “brothers” on the island. The first to speak of “intervention” were Cuban-American Republican congressmen and historical exile figures on the same day that what some consider to be the “beginning of the end” of the communist regime began. Obviously, an intervention in Cuba is something that can only be decided by the federal government, so the ball fell into the court of President Joseph Biden, who did not react to the Cuban crisis as soon as the Cubans in Miami would have liked or with the measures. radicals that they would have wanted. Republicans have called Biden’s response “embarrassing.” BIDEN, WE ARE AMERICANS “Biden, we are Americans, we voted for you” (Biden, we are Americans, we vote for you “), someone shouted in English as the mayor and the actress spoke in front of the cameras surrounded by banners with captions such as” Where are the UN and the OAS? “But five days after the outbreak in San Antonio de Baños, near Havana, which later spread across the island, impatience and despair over the situation of their families in Cuba are making a dent in those who are mobilized in Miami. Now they also accuse Republican politicians and exile organizations such as the Cuban-American Foundation of not standing up or doing anything for those who, in their words, are “massacred.” the shouts of “Biden pa’cuando, the town is waiting”, the protesters demanded on Wednesday “Where is María Elvira (Salazar, congressman from Florida), where is Francis (the mayor)?” and other political figures of their community The statements of Those that every afternoon, at the end of the working day, congregate since last Sunday in different parts of the city, even in front of the headquarters of the Southern Command or in the middle of a highway, are increasing in tone as the days go by. Traveling to Cuba with weapons to defend those who fight against the regime is a wish that has already been expressed on banners and that was expressed today by some of those gathered in front of the City Hall. Those who speak this way are ordinary citizens and some voted for Biden in the last elections, in which Donald Trump was the most voted in Florida with the support of the Cuban-American community who thus thanked the hardening of the policy towards Cuba that the Republican followed after the “thaw” of Barack Obama. “Why do #cubanos #workers #contributors have to give up their lives and trades to defend their country of origin when the police and armies of the first #world power pay?” Cuban graffiti artist Danilo Maldonado asked on social media. who after several imprisonments in Cuba resides in Miami. Maldonado added: Why, with so many senators, congressmen of Cuban blood, cannot they make a clear determination for the future of #cuba and #americalatina? ” Like the award-winning “Plantados” on the political prisoners of the first hour of Castroism, he told Efe that it is “important that politicians understand, especially Cubans (also Americans), that the people in Cuba are defenseless” and need ” someone to defend him. “Omar López Montenegro, the director of Human Rights of the Cuban American National Foundation (CANF), told Efe about the criticism received:” We do not get involved in sterile polemics. “” We are working directly with people from Cuba helping them, everyone has their place in this (…), our presence is within Cuba helping activists and trying by all means that the process continues and also internationally al, “he added. López Montenegro stressed that Democratic Senator Bob Menéndez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations committee, “said of course there will be no US intervention.” “Historical experience shows that all communist governments have fallen due to non-violent revolutions produced from within. The people have the capacity to do it themselves,” said the director of the foundation created by Jorge Mas Canosa. Mayor Suárez, who continued the “conversation” with the leaders of the protesters in his office, said that the important thing is that the Cubans are united, because what the Government of Cuba wants is that “we fajemos” (we fight) ” . .