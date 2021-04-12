US registers record fiscal deficit in six months

The United States fiscal deficit reached a new record between October 2020 and March 2021 due to spending on economic stimulus plans due to the pandemic, according to data released Monday by the Treasury Department.

The deficit reached 1.7 trillion dollars in those six months, corresponding to the first half of fiscal year 2021.

The figure is equivalent to 130% or 963,000 million dollars more than in the first half of 2020.

A sharp increase in spending blew up the deficit: spending rose 45% to $ 3.41 trillion in the period considered.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated in February that the United States should post its second-largest fiscal deficit this year since World War II.