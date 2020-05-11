15 minutes. The United States Government refused on Sunday to confirm whether it will carry out a prisoner exchange with Iran in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. He considered that it is not appropriate to approach this “sensitive” issue in the light of the media.

“The United States is committed to the return of all US citizens unjustly detained abroad,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told Efe.

He added that “we do not manage this type of sensitive diplomacy through the media.”

The spokeswoman did not comment on rumors of the possible release of two detainees from both countries.

On Sunday, the Iranian Executive said it sees the United States as more likely to carry out an exchange of prisoners in the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic because the virus is especially punishing the prison population.

In a video released on Sunday, government spokesman Ali Rabiei explained that Washington has not yet responded to the possibility of a swap. But he said that in Tehran’s opinion, “the US is currently more willing compared to the past to end this situation.”

Possible beneficiaries

Rabieí mentioned that one of the prisoners who could benefit is the Iranian professor Sirous Asgari, who is detained in the US despite being acquitted last November of stealing trade secrets in violation of sanctions against Iran.

Asgari caught COVID-19 but is expected to deport him to Iran once he recovers from the disease.

The Iranian professor could be exchanged for Michael White, a veteran of the US Navy detained in Iran since 2018 for espionage.

White benefited in March from a prison permit for health reasons but continues in Iran.

This exchange would not be the first despite the high bilateral tension. On December 7, Iran and the US respectively released the American investigator Xiyue Wang, arrested in 2016 and convicted of espionage, and the Iranian scientist Masud Soleimaní, detained in 2018 for trying to export biological material to Iran.