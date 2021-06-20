The US reduces troops and missile batteries in the Middle East.

Miami World – Diario Las Americas

The Pentagon reported cuts in the number of troops and air defense units deployed to the Middle East, confirming a report from The Wall Street Journal about the relocation of eight Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries out of the region.

“This decision was made in close coordination with the host nations and with the intention of preserving our ability to meet our security commitments,” Pentagon spokeswoman Commander Jessica McNulty said in an email.

McNulty said some of the units were being reassigned to other countries and some were returning to the United States for maintenance. He would not say where the reassigned units were being moved.

The move comes as the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden seeks to ease tensions with Iran after they flared in 2019 and saw a sharp escalation in the US military presence across the region.

The Wall Street Journal said that Patriot anti-missile batteries were being withdrawn from Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, and that a separate anti-missile system, called THAAD, was also being transferred from Saudi Arabia.

Each battery requires hundreds of soldiers and civilians to operate and support them.

“We maintain a strong posture of strength in the region appropriate to the threat and we are convinced that these changes do not negatively impact our national security interests,” McNulty said.

US forces are rapidly adjusting their global presence as they pull out of Afghanistan altogether and see an increased threat from China in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Pentagon also drastically reduced its troop presence in Iraq last year to 2,500 troops, supporting Iraqi forces in their fight against the jihadist group Islamic State.

Iran is still seen as a major threat in the Middle East, but the Biden administration is in negotiations to restore the nuclear deal with Tehran and seek to impede its development for potential weapons use.