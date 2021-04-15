US recovery accelerates amid positive data

(Bloomberg) – The recovery of the United States economy is advancing at full speed, while employment, retail spending and manufacturing show strong rebounds.

Thursday’s barrage of economic data showed that some sectors of the economy, such as retail sales, have returned or exceeded pre-pandemic levels. Claims for unemployment benefits, while still high, hit the lowest level in 13 months.

The rally reflected a wave of business reopens last month, higher vaccination rates and a new round of stimulus checks for households. In addition, the rebound follows a harsh winter and an increase in COVID-19 cases that slowed activity in many parts of the US.

Retail sales in the US posted the largest increase in 10 months in March, rising 9.8% after falling in February. Another report showed that initial jobless claims fell by nearly 200,000 last week, partly reflecting a significant decline in California.

Other reports on Thursday also showed strength in the manufacturing sector. A manufacturing activity index from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York rose to the highest level since 2017. A manufacturing index from the Philadelphia Fed rose to its best level since 1973.

Additionally, US factory output posted its biggest increase in eight months in March following the weather-related setback in February.

US stocks rose to record highs and Treasury yields fell as investors applauded the data and earnings reports.

While the economy has shown signs of a rebound, Fed officials have warned that the US has a long way to go to recovery as many Americans are still out of work and the virus is still spreading.

Initial jobless claims are more than double pre-pandemic levels and there are an estimated 8 million fewer jobs than in February 2020. The recovery has also been uneven, with the service industry being the hardest hit and leaving behind. many low-income and minority Americans are out of work.

Read more

For its part, the government’s retail sales report, which was better than expected, showed increases in its 13 categories in March. The total value of sales in each category, with the exception of restaurants, was higher than the levels of February last year.

Original Note: Recovery Quickens as US Retail Sales Soar, Jobless Claims Ease

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP