The United States lived its seventh day of protests against police brutality and racism on Monday, the day one week after the death of African-American George Floyd for “suffocation due to sustained pressure,” according to the result of an ordered autopsy. for his family.

On May 25, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin subdued Floyd with a knee lock on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, according to the indictment against him for third-degree murder and reckless manslaughter. Floyd had allegedly been arrested for attempting to pay for cigarettes with a fake $ 20 bill, but images posted on social media show that he never resisted police action.

Although Chauvin is already in custody and the other three police officers who participated in the action were removed from their charges, the incident ignited a rage among Americans, mainly African Americans and members of minorities, not seen since the death of activist Martin Luther King. , in 1968, or in the violent protests that left at least 60 dead in Los Angeles in 1992, after the murder of Rodney King.

Over the weekend, in at least 50 cities in the American Union, including the capital, thousands of citizens defied curfews, the presence of the national guard, the so-called Marshalls, and even DEA agents on the streets. . Focused on looting in shopping malls, as well as riots and fires in affluent neighborhoods, it is estimated that there have been more than 4,000 detainees across the country.

In different parts of New York, protesters and police clashed. Although there was also solidarity from a sector of the police.

In Minneapolis, the center of the protests, heavy trucks threatened the protesters.

In some cities, solidarity with protesters is also thousands of white, Latino, and other minority people.

Washington DC lived a tense weekend that forced to close the White House and turn off all its lights, on Sunday night, according to newspaper reports, President Trump was transferred to a bunker for his safety.

Trump first stated his stance on Twitter, where he accused the far-left organization Antifa of being behind the protests. Later, in a call with governors, he called them weak for not controlling the protesters.

“You have to show dominance. If they don’t demonstrate mastery, they are wasting their time. They are going to crush you. You guys are going to look like a ball of fools. You have to show character. And they have to arrest people and they have to judge people. And they have to go to prison for a long time, “said Donald Trump.

Monday afternoon, in a message to the nation where he warned that there will be a military deployment if the protests are not contained.

While this message was being delivered, hundreds of people were demonstrating near the White House and were dispersed with gases by members of the National Guard.

