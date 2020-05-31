▲ A person records burning vehicles during protests in Seattle over the death of George Floyd. The cities of Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Denver, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Portland and Miami, among others, imposed the curfew yesterday.

Washington. Donald Trump yesterday denounced the riots of the previous night in the cities of Minneapolis, New York, Washington and others across the country, protesting the death of African-American George Floyd, at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis. The president attributed the protests to looters and anarchists and professional groups hired to wreak havoc, while thousands of elements of the National Guard were deployed in that city, where Floyd died and the protests originated, and in other parts of the country.

Until the closing of this edition, curfews were imposed yesterday in the cities of Minneapolis, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Denver, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Cleveland, Columbus, Portland, Rochester, Miami and Milwaukee. In Oakland, California, an incident during the protests is investigated in which one federal agent died and another was injured.

From Thursday until last night at least 1,400 people were arrested in 17 cities in the country.

More than 2,500 National Guard elements remain deployed in Minneapolis. The death of George Floyd (…) is a serious tragedy, declared the president, but maintained that his memory was dishonored by the rioters, looters, and anarchists and called for reconciliation, not hatred, justice, not chaos. Trump criticized in a tweet about anti-racist protests the containment measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In Washington, police and Secret Service agents were deployed around the White House before dozens of protesters gathered across the street in Lafayette Square.

The President asserted that many Secret Service agents were waiting to take action and ready to drop the fiercest dogs and use the most threatening weapons I have ever seen if protesters crossed the White House security fence.

Last Tuesday, four police officers came to the call of a store in Minneapolis that accused Floyd, 46, of paying with a false ticket. According to witnesses, the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs and resisted arrest, but one Once he was handcuffed behind his back and held face down on the ground, white police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, put his knee on his neck and pressed him against the pavement while Floyd pleaded with him to release him because he couldn’t breathe. The detainee lost consciousness so an ambulance was called and died in hospital.

Everything was videotaped by a passerby. That day, after the first protests, the four officers were suspended with pay. The next day they were fired from their posts, and just Friday, Chauvin was arrested on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The fires were burning uncontrollably and thousands of people protested despite the curfew that has been in effect in Minneapolis since yesterday. The riots overwhelmed authorities in the city, and Minnesota Governor Jacob Frey acknowledged that he did not have sufficient strength to contain the chaos.

The riots, which have spread to other cities in the country, continued despite Minnesota Governor Tim Walz promising more vigorous measures than those taken by municipal authorities the day before. Walz said yesterday that he did not have enough troops, although he mobilized 500 of the National Guard. Both Walz and Frey asked the population to remain in their homes, and for this they recalled the risk of contagion from the coronavirus.

The Pentagon yesterday ordered the military to put several of its military police units on active duty, ready to deploy to Minneapolis and other cities as soon as Trump orders.

A man was shot to death in Detroit, several police cars were destroyed in Atlanta, and in New York City there were clashes between protesters and officers.

As the night wore on, fires were reported in southern Minneapolis including a Japanese restaurant, a Wells Fargo bank branch, and an Office Depot store.

Walz said he will quickly mobilize more than 1,000 more troops, for a total of 1,700, and that he was studying the possible offer from the federal military police, but warned that even this could not be enough and that he expected another complicated night from Saturday to Sunday. .

Not all the protests were violent. In the city center, thousands of people surrounded a protected police station after the curfew. Prosecute the police! Some chanted, in addition to Say his name: George Floyd! Others painted on the building.

A woman dropped a Molotov bomb inside a police vehicle occupied by four officers in New York. After a first, relatively low-level rally in southern Manhattan, several thousand people gathered on Friday afternoon outside the Barclays Center, a Brooklyn theater. Several injuries were reported.

Over several hours, small groups of protesters then confronted the police, who carried out more than 200 arrests. Other demonstrations are planned throughout this weekend, including one in Harlem yesterday afternoon.

Protests erupted in several cities, including Boston, Dallas, Denver, Des Moines, Houston, Las Vegas, Memphis, and Portland.

In Chicago there were clashes between protesters and police during the night from Friday to Saturday. In Columbus, Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine asked the National Guard and highway police to guard the streets of this capital and the state’s other major city, Cleveland.

In Texas, 1,500 state agents were deployed in the main cities of the state to watch protesters who were gathered in front of police stations.

In Denver, Colorado, a curfew was imposed and support was requested from the National Guard after riots for two consecutive nights. In Talahassee, Florida, a redilla truck attempted to run over protesters without causing injuries and their driver was arrested.

Floyd’s family attorneys will request an independent autopsy to make sure the death was due to police action.

Yesterday a video circulated on social networks in which it was seen that it was not only one police officer, but three, who knelt over Floyd, reported CNN. These images are taken from a different angle, showing the backs of the police officers kneeling on the man’s body, while Chauvin keeps his knee on the detainee’s neck. The fourth officer remains standing next to the vehicle observing everything.

In this new document, you can see clear and heartbreaking Floyd’s cries that he begs Please, please.

