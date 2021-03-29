US rate volatility to decline in April: Citigroup

(Bloomberg) – If seasonal patterns have a say, US rate volatility could decline next month.

In nine of the last 10 years, an ATM option swap-based volatility indicator fell in April. And there is little reason to assume that the market will not witness a similar drop this time in gamma, a derivative that measures how fast an option price moves. For that reason, strategists at Citigroup Inc. are advising clients to hedge their risks by selling mixed options that involve both bullish and bearish options.

Why is April such a bad month for gamma? One possible explanation is the Easter holiday, as “market participants may be less active overall,” Citigroup strategist Michael Chang wrote in a note.

He also pointed to another seasonal effect: possible purchase flows from Japan after the close of the fiscal year on March 31, which would cause possible downward pressure on yields and act as an “additional bearish factor for volume given the positive directionality. rate / volume. ”There is certainly the potential for roadblocks to any expected drop in volatility, including the March jobs report to be released this week. Before that, traders will have to navigate the quarterly rebalancing and any development of an infrastructure spending plan could also provide an obstacle to lower Treasury returns.

