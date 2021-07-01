US publishes list of “corrupt” officials from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras

July 1, 2021

The United States Department of State published this Thursday, July 1, 2021, a list that it sent to the Congress of that country on persons identified in acts of corruption in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

In El Salvador, the list is headed by officials from the Bukele government.

Among the politicians mentioned in the list, in Guatemala the former president Álvaro Colom stands out; the magistrate of the Constitutional Court, Nyester Vásquez; former presidential candidates Mario Estrada and Alejandro Sinibaldi, among others.

The first names on the Engel list have already been revealed. In it, it has been known that there are Salvadoran government officials involved in this enumeration of people linked to corruption.

News in development …

