A protester confronts police near the White House in Washington on June 1, 2020.

Protests over the death of a black citizen at the hands of the police intensified Monday night in the United States, with looting and fighting, despite the curfew as the president promised to restore order, threatening to deploy the army if if necessary.

Five months after the presidential election, President Donald Trump stoked the tension by ordering to suppress a demonstration in front of the White House on Monday, unleashing criticism from the Democratic opposition accusing him of “adding gasoline to the fire.”

Peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd more than a week ago in the city of Minneapolis when he was pinned down by a white police officer led to violent incidents in many cities, including the capital, Washington.

After a solemn speech on Monday, in which he threatened to deploy the army, Trump reiterated his message on Tuesday and affirmed that in the capital “there were no problems” the previous night and praised the role of the police.

On Monday, shortly after police cleared protesters stationed outside Saint John’s Church, a historic building near the White House damaged on Sunday on the margins of the protests, Trump walked to the scene and allowed himself to be photographed with a Bible in hand.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser criticized the military’s deployment “on the streets against the Americans,” in tune with several Democratic governors.

Despite the repression, many protesters defied the curfew and continued to mobilize in the capital and in other cities.

300 people were detained in Washington, most for missing the curfew. There were also arrests for robberies and looting, reported local police chief Peter Newsham.

Several department stores on Fifth Avenue in New York were looted Monday night, . journalists said, and police reported hundreds of detainees.

In other cities, from Philadelphia to Los Angeles, the riots continued for the seventh consecutive night, affecting more than 140 locations, with hundreds of arrests and several police and protesters injured.

Trump highlighted the situation in Minneapolis, where despite the violent riots last week, the protests in the past 48 hours were peaceful.

In Saint Louis, Missouri, four police officers were shot and wounded, said the body’s chief.

– “Systemic racism” –

The coronavirus pandemic crystallized many of the inequalities suffered by the black community in the United States, from a greater probability of dying from the coronavirus, to unemployment rates twice as high as those of whites.

Trump’s response to the biggest riots in decades was criticized by Joe Biden, who will most likely be the Democrats’ candidate in the November election.

In a speech on Tuesday, Biden said the protests are a “wake-up call” and promised that if elected he will fight “systemic racism.”

Biden also indicated that the way in which Trump ordered the eviction of peaceful protesters stationed near the White House makes him think that “the president is more concerned with power than with principles.”

In his speech, Biden sought to convey the prestige acquired after having been the vice president of Barack Obama for eight years, with a staging with several American flags in the background.

The chairman of the National Committee of the Democratic Party, Tom Perez, accused Trump on Monday of “adding gasoline to the fire.”

Protests over the outrage following George Floyd’s death acquired a caliber not seen since the 1960s, during the civil rights struggle.

The images released of the moment when Floyd lies on the ground immobilized by the police and cries “I can’t breathe” led thousands of people to the streets to repeat this same phrase.

On Monday, the results of two autopsies made on the deceased, one official and the other commissioned by the family, were revealed. Both confirmed that it was a homicide and that the cause of death was suffocation.

