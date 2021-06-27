US prosecutors seek settlement with pornography defendant

MiamiMundo / AP

Less than two months after a U.S. judge rejected a plea deal, federal prosecutors say they have a settlement to settle a case against a man they describe as the world’s largest provider of child pornography.

In a document filed in court Thursday, prosecutors notified US District Judge Theodore Chuang that they have reached a “resolution motion” with Eric Eoin Marques for the judge to consider.

The one page letter does not disclose the conditions. The court scheduled a phone call for Tuesday for the judge to discuss the status of the case with prosecutors and defense attorneys.

During a hearing on May 12, Chuang rejected the plea agreement that provided for a sentence of 15 to 21 years in jail for Marques. The judge said he was inclined to impose a higher sentence on Marques because he operated an internet hosting service that allowed users to anonymously access millions of illegal images and videos, and many of those materials corresponded to rapes and torture of babies. and young children.

The judge criticized the provision in the plea deal that would not credit Marques for the six years he was imprisoned in Ireland while he challenged his extradition following his 2013 arrest in Dublin. Chuang pointed out that he cannot direct the Department of Prisons to refrain from counting those years when Marques is possibly entitled to credit. The judge also said he is not willing to impose a sentence of 15 to 21 years if Marques gets credit for those six years.

Marques, a 35-year-old man with dual American and Irish nationality, was extradited to Maryland in March 2019, and pleaded guilty in February 2020 to conspiracy charges for promoting child pornography.