US prosecutors investigate Ukraine’s relationship in 2020 presidential elections

U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether multiple Ukrainian officials meddled in the 2020 presidential election, The New York Times reported, citing sources close to the investigation.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, are investigating whether certain Ukrainian officials were part of a plan to spread misleading information about then-presidential candidate and now president, Joe Biden, to push former President Donald Trump to win the election.

The criminal investigation began in the final months of the Trump administration and it is suspected that Ukrainian officials shared unfounded allegations of corruption about Biden, through different channels, including the former president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

This question is independent of the federal investigation in Manhattan on Giuliani and his ties with Ukraine, although both contemplate the same people, but in the case of Brooklyn Giuliani is not the object of investigation, the aforementioned media collects.

Brooklyn prosecutors are targeting current and former Ukrainian officials suspected of trying to disrupt the election.

Among the questions being investigated, is a trip by Giuliani to Europe in 2019, in which he met with Ukrainian officials to address an ongoing investigation, including Member of Parliament Andriy Derkach, about whom US intelligence had advised to Trump who sought to use his then lawyer to spread false information.

Derkach, whom Trump’s Treasury Department sanctioned as “an active Russian agent,” is the focus of the Brooklyn investigation, sources have said.

Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, has defended this trip and has pointed out that “when you investigate allegations of corruption, you talk to all kinds of people, some are credible and others are not.”

If Brooklyn prosecutors decide to indict Ukrainian officials, arresting and extraditing them to the United States would be difficult, notes The New York Times, which nonetheless indicates that it could limit officials’ ability to travel for fear of being detained in a prison. country that has an extradition treaty with the United States.