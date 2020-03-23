US prosecutors accuse PDVSA contractor of money laundering

Mar 23 (.) – US prosecutors charged a Venezuelan contractor with money laundering by bribing officials from state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) to obtain premium contracts and hide profits in the United States.

The charges are the most recent in an extensive US investigation into corruption at the Venezuelan oil company, once a powerful company but facing the collapse of its production in recent years, which has deepened the economic crisis in the South American nation.

In a complaint filed Friday, federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida alleged that Leonardo Santilli received nearly $ 150 million from joint ventures in the Orinoco Oil Belt between 2014 and 2017 in contracts to supply equipment.

PDVSA holds the majority of these companies.

Prosecutors reported that in at least three cases, the joint ventures paid Santilli four or five times the market prices for the goods he delivered, according to bank records.

The prosecution also detailed millions of dollars in bribes that Santilli allegedly paid joint-venture officials to win the contracts, citing emails, bank records, and interviews with confidential witnesses, including some PDVSA employees who acknowledged receiving bribes.

. was unable to immediately contact Santilli for comment and no lawyer was included in the court records. PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Santilli tried to launder the proceeds through Florida bank accounts, and authorities in 2018 confiscated about $ 44.7 million of his funds, prosecutors said.