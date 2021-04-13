US program extends job call to Honduran teachers

The organization is looking for teachers to teach classes in the US.

TEGICIGALPA, HONDURAS. Good news for education professionals in Honduras, the global education organization Participate Learning is looking for teachers who want to work in schools in the United States, said people familiar with the program.

The organization since days ago, has been recruiting where they are looking for teachers, with the intention that they travel to the United States and teach classes for a period of 3 to 5 years.

The selective process

According to Participate Learning, for the project, 90 vacancies are available in schools in the states of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Also, those selected will be in charge of the preschool, primary and secondary levels.

Educators, in turn, will have the necessary support and training in techniques during their stay. They will also receive advice on pedagogical methodologies applied to American education, they said.

In the same way, the professors who are selected will not only be in charge of giving classes, they will also be able to share customs of the country’s culture.

Testimonials

Dania Ordoñez, is a teacher from Tegucigalpa, she is one of the 50 Honduran teachers who are currently in the US as part of this program. She commented that it has been a challenge to be part of that project.

“Without a doubt this school year has been a challenge for all teachers anywhere in the world. The school where I work has given me the opportunity to teach in a hybrid mode (virtual and face-to-face). In this way, I can still teach my classes as I used to before the pandemic and still continue to offer the same quality of instruction to my virtual students, since the classes are live and both groups learn and have fun at the same time ”, Ordoñez related.

Great opportunity

Ronald Ramírez, recruitment coordinator for Latin America at Participate Learning, emphasized that “our cultural exchange program has 60 Honduran teachers who have historically participated in the program. I want to invite all teachers to register for the 2021 period. With that, they can have the experience of enriching their professional experience by being in contact with new educational methods, which they can then apply in schools and colleges in the country, “he said.

Ordoñez, for his part, said that the support of the organization has been essential to develop his work well. “I couldn’t ask for more as a community that we are, we have supported each other so much by sharing resources through platforms and webinars. From Participate Learning they have been very collaborative and their support has been felt from the beginning, which has made us manage to maintain peace of mind and confidence in these uncertain times ”.

Program requirements

Among the requirements that the program demands to be a candidate, is knowing how to master English perfectly. Also, you must have a college degree in education and have a minimum of two years of full-time work experience at a school or college.

Likewise, you must have a valid driver’s license and experience behind the wheel to travel by car to your workplace.

Those who wish to participate can enter the agency’s website and there they will find all the details.

Among the benefits that teachers receive are a salary equal to that of a US education professional, medical insurance, plane ticket, visa processing and induction during their residency period, the program indicates.

