US producer prices rise in March

WASHINGTON, Apr 9 (Reuters) – Producer prices in the United States rose more than expected in March, resulting in their biggest annual rise in nine and a half years, matching expectations of faster inflation as the economy reopened. economy of the country.

The producer price index (PPI) for final demand jumped 1.0% last month after rising 0.5% in February, the Labor Department reported on Friday.

In the 12 months to March, the PPI added 4.2%, the highest year-on-year increase since September 2011 and after the 2.8% rise in February.

Economists polled by Reuters projected that the PPI would gain 0.5% last month, up 3.8% year-on-year.

(Report by Lucia Mutikani. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)