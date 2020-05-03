Facing the demands from the Donald Trump government to guarantee the reopening of factories owned by the United States in Mexico, even in the midst of the pandemic of Covid-19 already accumulating more than 22 thousand cases in the Latin American country, The San Diego Tribune described the White House’s actions as “cruel and shameful”. Read: Gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico today Sunday May 3, 2020

“The pressure is open and shameless,” the outlet said in its editorial.

The US ambassador to Mexico, Christopher Landau, wrote through his Twitter account that the country, referring to the cessation of activities, “has no workers” if they decide to go elsewhere and close all companies.

However, according to The San Diego Tribune, one of the factories has already reported at least 13 deaths from the new coronavirus.

“For the newspaper, this is a clear example of the” open contempt “that the US president has expressed against Mexico since he announced his presidential candidacy in 2015. Now he says (the Trump Administration) that Mexicans who work in factories US-owned companies will have to risk catastrophe to help US companies stay afloat, “the newspaper charges.

Despite the fact that the text states that the reaction of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was delayed because he did not institute measures promptly – even when the effects of the emergency were already observed in other countries – and minimized in a In the wake of the pandemic’s impact, The San Diego Tribune said there are ways the United States could help itself and Mexicans.

“This heavy-handed tactic is shameful,” they sentenced.