US pressure and the G20 agreement for a global tax lead the EU to postpone its debate until autumn

The European Union has stopped the proposal of a community ‘Google rate’ after the G20 countries reached an agreement last weekend to set a global minimum tax on large multinationals on 15% of the profits they obtain in each country, and after the meeting that EU representatives have held this Monday with the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Janet Yellen, as reported by the European Commission in a note.

The European Union had planned to address the debate on this community tax on July 20, but yesterday, after the meeting with Yellen in Brussels, the EU Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, announced that the European Commission will postpone the discussion on the community tax until autumn.

In principle, Europe justifies this postponement by the need to know the specific terms of the global tax that the G20 has proposed, on which a general consensus was reached last weekend but for which a multitude of technical aspects have yet to be defined. Some details that should be outlined for October of this year, as agreed by the Group of 20.

However, the tax raised by the G20 would not be the only reason why Europe would have decided to postpone the debate on its community tax to the large multinationals, since Bloomberg affirmed yesterday that the main reason for Yellen’s visit to Brussels is to pressure the European institutions to forget about him. An intention that the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States has not hidden, since after the meeting of the Group of 20 last weekend she affirmed that the agreement reached at that meeting made the rate proposed by the EU redundant.

A pressure that, in light of the events, would have had an effect, although community sources consulted by the newspaper El País assure that Europe is not throwing in the towel on this matterBut they do admit that the heads of the European institutions consider that they need more time to convince the United States that the tax they are raising is not discriminatory, since it would affect both American and European companies.

The ‘Google rate’ has been one of the main points of conflict in recent years between the United States and Europe, since North Americans consider that the tax imposed by the Old Continent is discriminatory because it would harm companies in their country above all, where many of the multinationals that would be affected by the new tax are located, such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon or Google itself.