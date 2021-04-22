US President Doubles Gas Emission Reduction Goal in Fight Against Climate Change

April 22, 2021

President Joe Biden will unveil America’s new global warming goal on Thursday, promising to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52 percent by 2030 compared to 2005, a U.S. official announced.

This objective updates the one set in the Paris Agreement on climate by former President Barack Obama, of a reduction from 26 to 28% by 2025 compared to 2005.

The new goal, which will be formally announced by Biden this Thursday during a virtual Earth Day summit, seeks to “challenge the world to greater ambition in the fight against climate change,” the official told reporters.

With information from AFP

