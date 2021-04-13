US President Biden and Obama to Appear in Vaccination Special on NBC

Apr 13 (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will participate in NBC’s “Roll Up Your Sleeves,” an awareness program on COVID-19 vaccination, NBC said on Tuesday. Comcast Corp.

The one-hour special, created by media company ATTN, will air on April 18 and will seek to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

ATTN had said former first lady Michelle Obama and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will also be on the show.

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will interview Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, during the special, ATTN said.

The program, which will include a series of comedy acts, informational packets and true stories, is produced in association with the Walgreens Boots Alliance pharmacy chain.

(Report by Nilanjana Basu in Bangalore. Edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)