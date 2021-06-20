US prepares more sanctions against Russia for Navalni poisoning

15 minutes. The United States is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia for the August 2020 poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Nalvalni, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.

“We are preparing another package of sanctions to apply in this case,” revealed Sullivan in an interview on CNN.

The official insisted that US President Joe Biden intends to respond harshly to “harmful activities” in Moscow, including the Navalni situation.

The poisoning and imprisonment of the opponent was one of the issues that centered the meeting in Geneva between Biden and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

At that meeting, Biden warned Putin that there will be devastating consequences for Russia if Navalni dies.

The opposition leader almost died last August when he was poisoned during a trip to Siberia.

Navalni accused the Putin regime of ordering the Federal Security Service (FSB, former KGB) to kill him.

His health has deteriorated since he was admitted to a prison in March famous for numerous allegations of abuse and torture.