The US is preparing for a night with a curfew and tension after a wave of protests. The outrage in the United States over the death of George Floyd, a black citizen, at the hands of a white police officer is still alive and this Monday a dozen other large cities are preparing to live a night with a curfew amid fear for the worst outbreak of protests in decades.

One week after the death of the 46-year-old man in Minneapolis, the protests spread from coast to coast and although the protests were peaceful by day, repeating Floyd’s last words when he was immobilized by the police: “I can’t breathe”, for there were riots at night.

United States President Donald Trump blamed the “radical left” for the mobilizations and criticized the governors for “weak” and urged them to “prevail.”

Over the weekend, tens of thousands of Americans marched peacefully to denounce police brutality, racism, and inequalities suffered by minorities.

On Sunday in the capital Washington, riots were recorded in the vicinity of the White House for the third consecutive night, with some damage, fires lit by protesters, burning American flags and walls painted with anti-police slogans.

The White House was in the dark and the President had to be housed in the bunker.

At a time when the country is facing a wave of protests not seen since the 1960s, during the civil rights fight, Trump announced that he will be heading to the country.

This Monday, the mayor of Washington brought forward the start of the curfew by four hours, which will begin at 19:00 local time (00:00 GMT). In New York, the movement restriction will start from 23:00 local time.

These protests come at a time when more than 100,000 people have died in the United States from the new coronavirus, and when measures taken to mitigate it have hit the economy hard in an election year.

The epidemic has had a devastating impact on the black community and some studies show that this population suffers mortality up to three times more than that of whites.

“We have black children, black brothers, black friends and we do not want them to die,” a 31-year-old black protester told Saint-Paul Muna Abdi.

“We are tired of this being repeated, this generation will not allow it,” he said.

Two autopsies

George Floyd’s family released the results of a second autopsy on Monday, which indicated that the police caused him a mechanical suffocation, contradicting the conclusions of a preliminary autopsy.

But the final results released by Hennepin County authorities also aligned with this thesis and ruled that Floyd died of “murder” due to “neck compression”.

They also revealed that the victim had used fentanyl, a powerful synthetic drug.

Images of George Floyd’s death, after the policeman who immobilized him pressed his knee against his neck for nine minutes, outraged public opinion.

Trump condemned Floyd’s death, but also referred to the protesters as “thugs” and blamed the “radical left” for the mobilizations and pointed to his likely rival in November, Democrat Joe Biden.

One of the measures taken by the Trump government was to designate the anti-fascist group Antifa as a “terrorist” organization.

“Vote”

In Minneapolis, where George Floyd’s death occurred, the night passed with fewer incidents than before, after authorities deployed an exceptional device.

On Monday afternoon, the brother of the deceased visited a makeshift memorial at the scene of the incident.

Terrence Floyd took a megaphone and said, “Stop thinking that our voices don’t matter and vote” and called for the violence to stop.

At the center of the controversy is the judicial treatment of the agent arrested for his death, Derek Chauvin, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter, and was due to appear in court this Monday, but whose hearing was adjourned for 8 June.

After a video was released showing other officers also immobilized the deceased’s torso and legs, protesters cry out for the three other police officers to be arrested as well.

In many protests, protesters fell to their knees, a gesture popularized by athletes to denounce police violence suffered by blacks in the United States.

Several videos showed police officers in Santa Cruz, California, New Jersey and Michigan making the same gesture to engage in dialogue with protesters.

But in a dozen other cities the keynote was the deployment of riot units and National Guard troops. This security response was accompanied by the use of armored vehicles to transport troops, the use of tear gas and rubber bullets.

Biden, who will likely be the Democrats’ candidate to face Trump in November, met with black community leaders in a church Monday and promised to fight “institutional racism.”

Biden is the only Democratic field contender to face Trump in the Nov. 3 election, but he has yet to be formally nominated at the party convention.