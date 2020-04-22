Offers of frozen pork in the United States retreated in March, even before the coronavirus pandemic forced slaughterhouses to close in the country, the local Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Wednesday, preparing ground. so that stocks are even tighter.

Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota (USA), which was closed due to coronavirus 04/17/2020 REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton

Processors shut down large pig and beef plants in the face of the spread of coronavirus among employees, reducing meat production in the United States and causing a setback in the local livestock sector.

The latest shutdown was announced earlier on Wednesday, when Tyson Foods said it would close a facility that accounts for about 5% of US pork production.

Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork processor, warned that the United States is moving “dangerously close to the limit” in terms of meat supply to markets.

As of March 31, US slaughterhouses stored 621.9 million pounds of pork, down 27 million pounds from February, the USDA said.

The volume exceeds the normal decline for the month according to the historical five-year average of 11 million pounds, said Rich Nelson, chief strategist at brokerage Allendale. He projected that stocks could fall further, from 20 million to 40 million pounds, in April, when they tend to record growth of around 27 million pounds.

“The problems with the plants started to appear in the first week of April,” said Nelson.

The USDA also pointed out that the stock of frozen beef in the US was 502.4 million pounds on March 31, up about 8 million pounds from February.

The level would normally drop by around 18 million pounds in the period, but the slaughter was higher than expected this year, said Nelson, who predicts a decline of about 40 million to 60 million pounds in April.

