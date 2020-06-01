In the midst of protests and riots following the murder of the African American, George Floyd, police from various cities in the United States decided to show their solidarity and support for the dissatisfaction of thousands of citizens, with a symbolic sign.

These are police officers who, in an effort to support, put your knees on the floor and in some cases they participated in protests for the murder of George Floyd by a police officer.

Miami police officers decided to #TakeAKnee with protesters ❤️ # protests2020 #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/lZgzrzdSk3 – ❤️ Dr. Allison Berkowitz ❤️ (@SocialWorkItOut) May 31, 2020

The images soon began to circulate on social networks and it was even said that they were released by the police departments of various locations such as Miami, New Jersey, Santa Cruz, Kansas City and North Dakota.

The uniformed they knelt down for a moment and in other cases they carried banners for the protest or accompanied the marches.

Police from various #EU cities joined the protests for the #georgefloyd murder pic.twitter.com/hpcPPeLEXy – Magic Zoo (@ MagicZoo1) May 31, 2020

The protests in that country they have been increasing in level after the death of Floyd, 46, at the hands of a police officer, a crime that caused riots accompanied by looting and fires.

It is worth mentioning that the president Donald trump He added fuel to the fire by declaring on his Twitter account that he called protesters “thugs” and pledged to end “collective violence”, in addition to blaming “the radical left” and the anti-fascist group Antifa for the excesses.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

With information from crhoy

