Rayshard Brooks was shot dead by a police officer after stealing and unloading an electric pistol against the officer

DNA 40 –

Georgia.- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) reported that a police of Atlanta shot an African-American man after he pointed the officer with a stun gun in the parking lot of a ´Wendy´s restaurant « .

On June 12 at 10:30 p.m., two police officers received a report of a man sleeping in a parked vehicle blocking the entrance to the restaurant; officers attended and conducted a breathalyzer test at Rayshard Brooks, 27, who was under the influence of alcohol.

One of the uniformed officers proceeded to arrest the man, however he resisted, fought with the agents and managed to remove his stun gun and then run away, as the video shows from minute 28.

During the persecution, one of the policemen took out his firearm and shot the man who was taken to the hospital and hours later died, while the police He was reviewed for an injury caused by the electric weapon and was later released.

After the event, the head of policeErika Shields informed Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms that she would be resigning, while the mayor will request the firing of the agent involved in Brooks’ death.