US points to ‘fraudulent’ elections in Iran, it was not ‘free and fair’

USA regretted this Saturday that the Iranians could not participate in “a process free and clean electoral“in the presidential elections.

In Washington’s first reaction to the victory of ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi, a spokesman for the Department of State He said that “Iranians were denied their right to choose their own leaders in a free and fair electoral process.”

USA It will continue, however, indirect talks with Iran about its reincorporation into the 2015 nuclear deal that Donald Trump abandoned, the spokesman also said.

Many heavyweights in Iranian politics were barred from participating in the presidential election.

Raisi is seen as close to the supreme leader, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 81, who holds the highest political power in the country.

Many voters chose to stay away after the candidate pool was reduced from about 600, including 40 women, to just seven, almost all men.

Three of the candidates withdrew two days before Friday’s vote.

About the deal nuclear with Iran, the State Department spokesman said the Vienna indirect talks had made “significant progress” and that Washington wanted to take advantage of the situation.

We will continue discussions together with our allies and partners on a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, “the spokesperson said.

Discussions in Vienna, led by European diplomats, have been limited to a dispute over what sanctions imposed on Iran would be lifted.

emb