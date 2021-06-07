US pledges $ 3 billion for Afghan army

US peace envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, along with a high-level delegation, met with Afghan leaders in Kabul on Sunday to discuss bilateral cooperation following the total withdrawal of foreign troops from the country before 9/11.

The discussions take place at a time when the Taliban have stepped up attacks on government forces and captured nine districts, six of them in the last week, since the troop withdrawal began a month ago.

Hundreds of fighters from both sides were killed in the fighting.

A spokesman for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday that talks with Khalilzad’s team were focused on three sectors: defense, the economy and humanitarian assistance.

According to Mohammad Amiri, the envoy informed Ghani that Washington will contribute $ 3 billion each of the next two years to support the security forces fighting the Taliban.

He also said that more facilities and equipment to strengthen the Afghan Air Force, including aircraft, will be among the topics of bilateral talks in the coming days.

The US embassy in Kabul has so far not commented on Khalilzad’s discussions with Afghan officials.

The Afghan government has relied on US air support in the fight against the Taliban, but Afghan authorities have dismissed concerns about its forces’ ability to deal with insurgents without foreign military backing.

Khalilzad and his delegation will also meet with Abdullah Abdullah, who is overseeing the peace process with the Taliban.

A US statement issued Saturday before Khalilzad’s visit said the delegation also includes representatives from the Defense Department, the National Security Council and USAID.

The document says the delegation will underline lasting support for Afghanistan’s development and political settlement that ends the war.

He added that Khalilzad will also travel to Doha, Qatar, to encourage negotiators from the Afghan government and the Taliban to make progress on the political agreement that will ensure “the gains of the last two decades.”

Negotiators have held several rounds of peace talks in Qatar since September, but the process has been largely stalled with each side blaming the other for the lack of progress.

Last week, the United States announced more than $ 266 million in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, where an estimated 18 million people need it.

The money, an official note said, will provide protection, shelter, opportunities, essential health care, emergency food aid, water, and sanitation and hygiene services.

