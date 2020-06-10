15 minutes. The United States Department of State informed the country’s Congress on Tuesday of its intention to reopen the US consulate in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The (State) Department is planning to resume operations around June 22, 2020,” said Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs, Mary Elizabeth Taylor.

“At this critical juncture in US-China relations, it is critical that our diplomatic posts in China are staffed,” added Taylor.

The tension between the US and China increased in recent weeks considerably.

US President Donald Trump repeatedly attacked the Asian country on account of the coronavirus. For the president, the origin of the virus occurred in a laboratory in Wuhan.

Trump also accused China of a lack of transparency in the information it provided about the pandemic.

A natural virus

The World Health Organization (WHO), also a target of Trump’s attacks, defended that Washington’s words are merely “speculative”.

Epidemiologist Anthony Fauci himself endorsed the WHO theory that everything indicates that the origin of COVID-19 is “natural”.

For its part, the Foreign Ministry of the Asian giant said that there are “many reports” that suggest that there were cases of coronavirus in the US and France at the end of 2019, which would assume that the origin of the virus is “diverse”.

Furthermore, the Chinese government defended its actions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

In this regard, he released an official document that ensures that the Chinese Ministry of Health informed its US counterpart of the infections on January 4.