WASHINGTON, May 18 (.) – US lawmakers and parliamentarians are drawing up proposals to pressure US companies to move their operations or major suppliers out of China, including tax breaks, new rules and carefully structured subsidies.

Interviews with a dozen current and former US administration officials, industry executives, and members of Congress show the extensive deliberations underway – including the idea of ​​a $ 25 billion “readjustment fund” originally endowed – to encourage American companies to drastically change their relationship with China.

US President Donald Trump has long vowed to bring manufacturing from abroad to the country, but the recent spread of the coronavirus and concerns related to the dependence of the US food and medical supply chains on China They are intensifying enthusiasm for the idea in the White House.

On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order giving a foreign investment agency new powers to help manufacturers in the United States. The goal, according to Trump, is “to produce everything the United States needs for us and then export it to the world, and that includes medicines.”

However, the Trump Administration itself remains divided on the best way to proceed, being unlikely to be addressed in the next fiscal stimulus program to alleviate the coronavirus crisis. Congress has begun work on another fiscal stimulus package, but it is unclear when it could be approved.

These repatriation efforts take on considerable relevance as this is an election year. Although anti-Chinese and pro-American labor proposals may work well with the electorate, the idea of ​​giving taxpayer money or tax breaks to large companies that moved supply chains to China may not be as popular at a time when small businesses are struggling.

