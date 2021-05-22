US Pharmaceuticals Agree To Produce More COVID-19 Vaccines In South Korea

(Reuters) – US pharmaceutical companies Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc reached an agreement with the South Korean government on Saturday to produce their COVID-19 vaccines, as the country faces pressure for larger numbers and faster deliveries of injections made in the United States.

The deals come a day after US President Joe Biden said he had agreed to a comprehensive partnership on COVID-19 vaccines with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and that the United States would provide injections for 550,000 South Korean soldiers.

Moon, who is facing pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic, also said the vaccine partnership would combine US expertise and South Korean production capacity.

Moderna, whose vaccine was approved by South Korea on Friday, said on Saturday that the injection will be produced by Samsung Biologics Co Ltd and that it intends to deliver vaccines to markets outside the United States beginning in the third quarter of 2021.

South Korea has secured access to 40 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, it added.

“We will continue to explore options to create potential local manufacturing opportunities in South Korea,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a press release.

Novavax also reaffirmed on Saturday its partnership with South Korean company SK bioscience Co Ltd to expand its production of injections, including the US developer’s protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

In February, Novavax had signed a license agreement with the South Korean manufacturer to produce 40 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the country.

Moderna and Novavax announced their agreements in separate press releases, saying that the memorandums of understanding were signed by the executives of the respective companies and government representatives.

(Reported by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)