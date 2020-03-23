US orders website closure for coronavirus-related scam

The US Justice Department announced Sunday that it shut down an internet site that was selling an alleged coronavirus vaccine, in its first such action to combat pandemic-related fraud.

In a statement, a Texas federal judge on Saturday ordered the closure of the site coronavirusmedicalkit.com, which claimed to sell vaccines for Covid-19, something that does not yet exist.

Their home page, however, was still accessible on Sunday night.

“Due to the recent outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the World Health Organization is giving away vaccine kits. Just pay $ 4.95 for shipping,” it says on the home page, where you are prompted to enter the information for the bank account.

The Justice Department did not specify how many people were victims of the scam, but the investigation continues to identify who is behind the fraud and how much money was stolen.

The intervention by the federal judicial system is part of the efforts of the US authorities to combat the spread of misinformation that has flourished since the start of the pandemic.