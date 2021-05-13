US opposes UN meeting on Gaza on Friday, but is open to one next week

By Michelle Nichols

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The United States opposed the UN Security Council publicly discussing the spiral of violence between Israel and Palestinian militants on Friday, but US Secretary of State Antony Blinken left the door open for a meeting. early next week.

“I hope this gives some time for diplomacy to have some effect and to see if we really get a real de-escalation and we are still at the United Nations in that context,” Blinken said Thursday.

“We are open and we support a discussion, an open discussion, at the United Nations,” he added.

Diplomats said the United States, a close ally of Israel, has suggested the meeting could take place on Tuesday.

The 15-member council has met privately twice this week to discuss the worst hostilities in the region in years, but has so far been unable to issue a public statement because the United States did not believe it would be helpful, diplomats said.

The statements are agreed by consensus and all the members of the council have to agree to a meeting according to the rules of the virtual operations of the organism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Israel unleashed its offensive against Gaza militants after Hamas fired rockets into Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near the al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem during the Muslim fasting month of the Ramadan

Concerned that hostilities could spiral out of control, the United States sent a diplomat to the region. Truce efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations have so far offered no sign of progress.

“The Security Council and the international community must do everything possible to help prevent a large-scale crisis,” Norwegian Ambassador to the UN Mona Juul said on Wednesday.

(Information from Michelle Nichols; additional information from Daphne Psaledakis; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)