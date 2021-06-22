US opens $ 500 million fund for relatives of Boeing 737 MAX accident victims

WASHINGTON, Jun 22 (.) – A $ 500 million victims’ compensation fund for the families of 346 people killed in two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes was opened on Monday, claims managers told ., part of a agreement with the United States Department of Justice.

Boeing Co agreed in January to pay $ 500 million to compensate the heirs, relatives and beneficiaries of passengers who died on Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in 2018 and 2019.

Each eligible family will receive nearly $ 1.45 million and the money will be paid out on an ongoing basis as claim forms are submitted and completed, administrators Ken Feinberg and Camille Biros said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)