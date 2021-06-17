US Open tennis will return to 100% fan capacity this summer



Center court at the US Open in September 2019.

Photo: Allison Joseph, USTA / Courtesy

After having played last year with empty courts, the next US Open will once again have face-to-face spectators at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in Queens, from Monday, August 30 to Sunday, September 12. The capacity will not be limited and the anti-covid guidelines that are in effect at that time will be followed according to the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This Thursday the United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced that Tickets will go on sale to the general public in a month, Thursday, July 15 at noon. In addition, credit card holders of American Express, sponsor of the US Open, will be able to pre-purchase tickets three days before the general public.

Tickets will be sold by sessions, morning or afternoon of each day, except on the weekend of the finals (Saturday, September 11 for women and Sunday 12 for men), where there will be only one session per day. The categories include different levels of reserved seating and also general admission passes to the venue, which allow you to watch games outside the main stadium in areas open to the first-come, first-served.

Tickets can be purchased at USOpen.org and Ticketmaster.

“We are very excited to welcome our amazing fans to the US Open this year,” said Mike Dowse, CEO of the USTA, in a statement. “While we were proud to have been able to host the event in 2020, we missed having our fans at the facilities because we know they are a huge part of what makes the US Open experience different from any other.”

Dowse highlighted the impact of the pandemic on the world of tennis, which affected professional tournaments, but also made many people choose it as a suitable sport to maintain social distance. An estimated 22% more people played tennis in the United States in 2020 than in 2019.

“The challenges presented by the pandemic were tough on all of us, but our sport came together like never before and tackled every challenge head-on. Interest in tennis has increased, with four million new and returning players taking to the court last year. Our sport grew in the most difficult moments, and this year’s US Open promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the game, of those who play it and of those who delight in it, ”he added.