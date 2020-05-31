US Open organizers already have a plan to organize the traditional tennis tournament in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made this Sunday by Stacey Allaster, general director of the United States Tennis Federation.

With charter flights from Paris, Vienna, Frankfurt, Buenos Aires and Dubai, players must undergo exams before boarding. The accommodation will be unique and daily body temperature reviews will be done as a control. The ball catchers will be adults and the games will not have an audience, in addition to fewer judges being used in matches and the changing rooms closed on match days.

“All of this is still being studied. An official announcement may be made in mid-June,” said Allaster, who plans to start the tournament on the scheduled date: 31 August. “We haven’t made any decisions yet, but I would say that we remain 150% focused on ensuring a safe environment for the US Open. My team and I wake up every day thinking about it,” said the director, who also does not rule out a location alternative to the tournament.

All official competitions for ATP, WTA and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) have been suspended since March. Disputes will not resume until the end of July. The French Open was postponed from May to September, while the Wimbledon Tournament was canceled for the first time since 1945.

There is no established protocol against covid-19 in tennis, a global sport with several governing bodies. “I am sure that everyone would agree with the fundamental principles: protect the health of participants, follow local laws and minimize the risk of transmitting the virus,” said Stuart Miller, who oversees ITF policy to return to business.

.