US Open 2021: The US Open will once again allow the maximum capacity in the stands

The U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) announced that allow the maximum capacity again at the next US Open, to be held at the Billie Jean King Center in Flushing Meadows (New York) from August 30 to September 12.

In a statement, the USTA said that welcome all fans of the competition with full capacity after state authorities lifted virtually all restrictions against COVID-19 this week due to strong progress in immunization.

Its about first Grand Slam to open without capacity restrictions since the coronavirus pandemic broke out in March last year. In the previous edition of the US Open there was no public, which affected the atmosphere of the matches and the spirits of the players, according to many of them, after registering more than 700,000 attendees in 2019.

“Although we are proud to have been able to celebrate the event in 2020, we miss having our fans on site, because we know that they are a large part of what distinguishes the US Open experience from others,” the organization noted in the note.

The USTA further stated that Interest in tennis “has accelerated with the return of four million players” to the courts last year: “Our sport has resurfaced in the most difficult of times and this year’s Open promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the game, those who play it and those who enjoy it.”

This Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the end of restrictions to prevent the spread of covid-19 -with few exceptions- coinciding with the time when 70% of adults in this region have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The US Open will put its tickets on sale to the general public starting July 15 and all categories will be available for the 25 sessions of the tournament, including reserved areas.